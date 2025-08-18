Uzbekistan Reports Continued Upward Trend In Industrial Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's gross value added (GVA) in industry totaled 204.6 billion soums ($18.6 million) in January–June 2025, marking a 6.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

According to data from the National Statistics Committee obtained by Trend , the data shows a steady upward trend in industrial growth over the past five years. GVA amounted to 89.9 billion soums ($8.2 million) in 2021, 111.3 billion soums ($10.1 million) in 2022, 126.9 billion soums ($11.5 million) in 2023, and 168.8 billion soums ($15.3 million) in 2024.

The sector exhibited remarkable growth trajectories, achieving a staggering 108.4 percent in 2021, followed by a robust 102.7 percent in 2022, a commendable 107.7 percent in 2023, and a solid 106.6 percent in 2025, underscoring the formidable resilience of Uzbekistan's industrial landscape.