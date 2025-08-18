Guided Bomb Attacks In Sumy Region Damage 10 Private Houses, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Sumy Regional State Administration on Telegram .

"At around 10 p.m., the enemy also struck the Novoslobodske community with a guided aerial bomb. A 57-year-old woman was injured-she was rescued from the destroyed house and taken to the hospital," the report said.

It is noted that the victim's condition is not serious, doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance.

According to the Regional Military Administration, about 10 private houses were damaged.

The consequences of the enemy strike are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, due to the threat of ballistic weapons being used, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions and in Kyiv.

