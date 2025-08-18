Guided Bomb Attacks In Sumy Region Damage 10 Private Houses, Casualties Reported
"At around 10 p.m., the enemy also struck the Novoslobodske community with a guided aerial bomb. A 57-year-old woman was injured-she was rescued from the destroyed house and taken to the hospital," the report said.
It is noted that the victim's condition is not serious, doctors are conducting examinations and providing the necessary assistance.Read also: Russian missile strikes residential building in Kharkiv , casualties reported
According to the Regional Military Administration, about 10 private houses were damaged.
The consequences of the enemy strike are being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, due to the threat of ballistic weapons being used, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions and in Kyiv.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment