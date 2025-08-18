Trump Declares 'Public Safety Emergency' In Washington Despite Falling Crime Rates

MENAFN - AzerNews) Three Republican-governed states are sending additional National Guard troops to Washington, DC, at the request of President Donald Trump, who has already deployed around 800 service members to the capital.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed that his state will contribute between 300 and 400 soldiers, while South Carolina will send 200, and Ohio will send 150 military police, according to the BBC. Trump declared a“public safety emergency” earlier in the week, insisting that the capital faced“complete and total lawlessness.”

Local officials, however, have strongly disputed Trump's characterization. Washington, DC residents-92% of whom voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election-have staged demonstrations rejecting the deployment. Over the weekend, hundreds gathered in Dupont Circle, marching with chants of“Free DC!” while beating drums and ringing bells.

Federal agents have been patrolling tourist areas alongside the National Guard, with residents often recording their movements. Critics argue that Trump is overstating crime rates to justify his security measures.

Although DC saw a spike in violent crime in 2023, data shows homicides dropped by 32% in 2024, reaching their lowest level since 2019. In the first half of 2025, violent crime is down 26% and robbery 28%, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and BBC Verify.

Despite this, Trump has described the city as overrun by “violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals.” Mayor Muriel Bowser has rejected those claims, stressing that crime has fallen sharply.

Earlier this year, the White House attempted to assume control of the Metropolitan Police Department under the DC Home Rule Act, but rescinded after legal pushback. Still, Judge Ana Reyes ruled that the mayor must comply with presidential directives.