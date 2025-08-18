Jordan To Expand Low-Cost Europe Flights From Late Aug To Promote Tourism
Hungary's Wizz Air will restart its Budapest-Amman route on Aug 26, with twice-weekly, year-round services, marking the gradual return of budget carriers to the kingdom.
Tourism and Antiquities Minister, Makram Al-Qaisi, said yesterday that, the 2025/26 winter season will feature the largest network of low-cost flights to date, connecting Jordan with 18 European destinations, via carriers including Ryanair, Wizz Air, and Eurowings.
According to the minister, four new routes to the Red Sea port of Aqaba, namely from Katowice and Warsaw in Poland, Bucharest in Romania, and Sofia in Bulgaria, are expected to reinforce the city's role as a hub for beach and winter tourism.
Jordan Tourism Board Director General, Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, said, winter services will ramp up from Sept 16, and run through Mar, 2026, with plans to extend into the summer season. The return of budget flights is part of wider promotions to draw visitors to Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, Aqaba, and other sites.
Tourism revenue rose 11.9 percent in the first half of this year, to about 3.67 billion U.S. dollars, official data showed.– NNN-PETRA
