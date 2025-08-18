Mumbai On Orange Alert As Delhi Braces For More Rain IMD Warns Of Low-Pressure Area, Issues Red Alert For 7 States
“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Interior Karnataka on 18th," IMD said in its latest weather report. Predicting similar weather conditions in Telangana on August 18, the Meteorological Department added,“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over south Odisha & south Chhattisgarh on 18th August.”
“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa; Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra” until tomorrow and in Gujarat over the next two days.Jammu rains
A day after cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed seven lives, schools in Jammu will observe a holiday today.
IMD forecasted isolated heavy rainfall for Jammu and Kashmir till August 19, in Himachal Pradesh on August 18th, and in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next 7 days.Mumbai rains
Mumbai witnessed incessant rainfall over the past few days and can expect heavy rainfall today and tomorrow, as per IMD's forecast. Raigad, Ratnagiri, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur and Ghats of Satara are on red alert today.
As monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in the financial capital, six short circuits, 19 tree or branch falls, and two wall collapse incidents were reported on Sunday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In addition to Mumbai, an orange alert is in place for Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar.
On Monday, three people injured after a section of the staircase of a building collapsed in the Chira Bazaar area, ANI reported.Mumbai rainfall update: IMD issues orange alert for the island City.Delhi rains
The weather forecast for the national capital for August 18 states,“Generally cloudy sky. Possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers during forenoon/afternoon.”
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to settle 1 to 2 degrees below normal around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will be near normal in the range of 32 to 34°C. More precipitation is likely in the coming days.
