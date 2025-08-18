Donald Trump To Meet Zelensky, Other European Leaders At White House On Monday

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said all sides seek a rapid end to the war, and called for lasting peace as he arrived in Washington on Sunday night ahead of talks with the US president.

"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelensky posted on social media. He will meet Donald Trump on Monday alongside a cohort of European leaders.

Here's a full detailed schedule of the bilateral meeting –

Trump is expected to meet Zelensky at 10:45 p.m. IST (1715 GMT) on Monday at the White House, according to a press guidance statement issued by the White House on Sunday.

9:30 PM IST Monday - European leaders arrive at the White House

10:30 PM IST Monday: Trump to greet the president of Ukraine, stakeout location

10:45 PM IST, Monday: Trump to participate in a bilateral meeting with the president of Ukraine.

12:30 AM IST, Monday: Trump will participate in a multilateral meeting with European leaders.

After shifting his stance to emphasize a push for a peace agreement, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday, writing,“BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!”, though he did not provide further details.

According to Trump's envoy to Russia, Steve Witkoff, the US President and Putin had reached an agreement during their summit on providing“robust security guarantees” for Ukraine.

However, during a visit to Brussels on Sunday, hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky dismissed the notion of accepting security guarantees from Russia.

The presence of European leaders alongside Zelenskyy serves as a show of solidarity with Ukraine and may help reassure both Kyiv and other European capitals that he won't be pressured into accepting a peace deal on Trump's terms with Russia.

Von der Leyen, head of the European Union's executive branch, posted on X that“at the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow.”

In a quick succession on Sunday, a stream of European leaders also announced that they'll be going. They included French President Emmanuel Macron, the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and the Secretary General of the NATO military alliance, Mark Rutte.

(This is a developing story)