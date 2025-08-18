Donald Trump To Meet Zelensky, Other European Leaders At White House On Monday
"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelensky posted on social media. He will meet Donald Trump on Monday alongside a cohort of European leaders.
Here's a full detailed schedule of the bilateral meeting –
Trump is expected to meet Zelensky at 10:45 p.m. IST (1715 GMT) on Monday at the White House, according to a press guidance statement issued by the White House on Sunday.
9:30 PM IST Monday - European leaders arrive at the White House
10:30 PM IST Monday: Trump to greet the president of Ukraine, stakeout location
10:45 PM IST, Monday: Trump to participate in a bilateral meeting with the president of Ukraine.
12:30 AM IST, Monday: Trump will participate in a multilateral meeting with European leaders.
After shifting his stance to emphasize a push for a peace agreement, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Sunday, writing,“BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!”, though he did not provide further details.
Also Read: Trump blames Obama for 'Crimea loss' ahead of Zelensky's visit. Why Russia bristles at Europe's role in peace talks?
According to Trump's envoy to Russia, Steve Witkoff, the US President and Putin had reached an agreement during their summit on providing“robust security guarantees” for Ukraine.
However, during a visit to Brussels on Sunday, hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelensky dismissed the notion of accepting security guarantees from Russia.
The presence of European leaders alongside Zelenskyy serves as a show of solidarity with Ukraine and may help reassure both Kyiv and other European capitals that he won't be pressured into accepting a peace deal on Trump's terms with Russia.
Also Read: Putin demands 'Ukrainian withdrawal from East, rejects ceasefire'. Will Zelensky agree?
Von der Leyen, head of the European Union's executive branch, posted on X that“at the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow.”
In a quick succession on Sunday, a stream of European leaders also announced that they'll be going. They included French President Emmanuel Macron, the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and the Secretary General of the NATO military alliance, Mark Rutte.
(This is a developing story)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment