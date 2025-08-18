Trump Blames Obama For 'Crimea Loss' Ahead Of Zelensky's Visit. Why Russia Bristles At Europe's Role In Peace Talks?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky to come to a negotiated settlement in the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict with Russia.

“President Zelensky of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social.

“No getting back Obama given Crimea...and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

Why is Trump slamming Obama?

Trump's remark,“No getting back Obama given Crimea ,” serves as a critique of former President Barack Obama's response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

During Obama's presidency, Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine, and many critics argue that the US and its allies did not take strong enough action to reverse the move or deter further aggression. In response, the US and European nations launched a sanctions campaign, which ultimately fell short of preventing further Russian actions; they were largely seen as insufficient in weakening Moscow or halting its ambitions in Ukraine.

Obama later defended his administration's approach, stating there was no military intervention because Crimea had a significant population of Russian speakers who were sympathetic to Moscow's stance, according to a report by CNN.

Later, Obama defended his response to Russia's annexation of Crimea, saying,“There's a reason there was not an armed invasion of Crimea, because Crimea was full of a lot of Russian speakers, and there was some sympathy to the views that Russia was representing.”

“We challenged Putin with the tools that we had at the time, given where Ukraine was,” he said.

Zelensky in Oval Office 'again'

Zelensky returns to the Oval Office on Monday for the first time since a spectacularly tense exchange with Donald Trump saw their talks cut short and question marks raised over future US support.

At the February 28 meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky on live television, accusing him of being ungrateful for US aid provided since Russia's invasion three years prior, and pressing for quick negotiations to end the war.

European leaders are set to meet with Zelensky in Washington on Monday. Their primary goal is to avoid another disruptive incident at the White House. Additionally, they aim to coordinate strategies for advancing peace talks, particularly focusing on measures to deter future Russian aggression.

Zelensky is expected to first meet one-on-one with Trump, before they are joined by European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, a European government source told AFP.

In a significant development, the Trump administration has indicated its willingness to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, a move that was welcomed on Sunday by Ukrainian and European officials.

Why Russia bristles at Europe's role in Zelensky peace talks?

Putin views Europe as an“obstacle” to meaningful negotiations. He has also refused to meet with Zelensky face-to-face, insisting that such a meeting should only happen once a peace framework is in place.

After his talks with Trump, Putin told reporters that Kyiv and several European capitals might attempt to sabotage progress through“backroom manoeuvring” and political interference.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, stated that the West should provide Russia with the same reliable security guarantees it has promised to Ukraine.

“Many EU leaders emphasise that the future peace agreement should provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. Russia agrees with this. But it has every right to expect that Moscow will also receive effective security guarantees,” his statement said.

According to Ulyanov, the West is making a mistake by not starting to discuss such a step concerning Russia. The Permanent Representative stressed that these guarantees should be“much more reliable than the notorious promises” about NATO's non-expansion to the east, as per Tass.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that European leaders would ask US President Donald Trump how far he would support security guarantees for Ukraine, adding that he did not think Russia wanted peace.

On Moscow's position, he said:“There is only one state proposing a peace that would be a capitulation: Russia.”

And just as there could be no discussion of Ukrainian territory without Ukraine, so there could be“no discussions about the security of Europeans without them”, he added.

Trump said that if talks with Zelensky on August 18 in Washington are successful, a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be scheduled; however, the White House host did not specify whether the meeting would be a trilateral one, Tass reported.

(With inputs from agencies)