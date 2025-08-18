Tesla Discounts UK Lease Prices, Signals Demand Buildup In US Ahead Of EV Tax Credit Expiration - Retail Stays Upbeat
Retail sentiment around Tesla stayed upbeat over the weekend after a series of global developments ranging from deep UK leasing discounts to new service programs and fleet additions.
British motorists can now lease a Tesla for just over half of last year's price, The Times reported, citing industry sources. The company has reportedly offered leasing firms discounts of up to 40% to clear excess inventory, with storage space for vehicles running short.
Tesla also moved to improve customer support, adding more than 700 vehicles to its U.S. loaner fleet in the past two weeks, according to Raj Jegannathan, who works in AI, IT infrastructure and vehicle service at the company, in a post on X.
He noted that“more work [is] in-progress to track and improve loaner allocation to customers.”
The EV maker also made a small adjustment to its Model 3 Long Range RWD in the U.S., updating its EPA range to 357 miles from 363 miles, Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt posted on X.
Tesla also confirmed certain concessional financing and incentive programs in the U.S. will expire, including 0% annual percentage rate (APR) financing on Model 3 FSD purchases ending Sept. 1 and earlier deadlines for free Supercharging and upgrade offers.
The company also noted that APR incentive programs for the Model 3 and Model Y will be gradually phased out as strong U.S. demand builds ahead of the federal EV credit expiration on Sept. 30.
Separately, Tesla introduced a new monthly Wheel and Tire Protection subscription in the U.S., priced between $12 and $25 depending on model, covering unlimited tire repairs and wheel replacements with a deductible.
The company also extended its monthly Extended Service Agreement program to Canada, following a similar rollout in the U.S.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was 'bullish' amid 'low' message volume.
Tesla's stock has declined 18.2% so far in 2025.
