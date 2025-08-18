Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure To Bring Rainfall? Check Forecast

Scattered rainfall is expected in West Bengal from Monday to Wednesday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for some districts in North Bengal. There's a possibility of a new low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal

Kolkata Weather

Today's high and low temperatures in Kolkata are 33 and 27 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. The Meteorological Department has predicted scattered to heavy rainfall in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar. Darjeeling, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.A low-pressure area may form in the Bay of Bengal by Monday, potentially leading to adverse weather conditions. Bengal's weather is expected to change again, according to the Meteorological Department.The likelihood of heavy and intense rainfall is gradually decreasing. No heavy rainfall is predicted for the districts of South Bengal on Monday. However, scattered showers are possible. There is a chance of a few spells of rain in Gangetic West Bengal. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.According to the Meteorological Department, there is no forecast of heavy rain in South Bengal yet. However, scattered thunderstorms and rain are possible in various districts. Heavy rain is predicted in North Bengal starting Sunday, and the Meteorological Department has issued warnings. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. The chances of heavy and intense rainfall are gradually decreasing.