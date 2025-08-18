Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy rainfall continues in Telangana for the past 10 days, prompting a 3-day red and orange alert from the Meteorological Department. Roads in Hyderabad are flooding. Residents of low-lying areas are advised to move to safer locations

Weather

A low-pressure area persists in the Bay of Bengal, moving slowly near Visakhapatnam. It's expected to cross the Odisha coast by 5 pm today. After crossing, it will re-enter the sea and again approach the Odisha coast. While it's expected to weaken after landfall, there's a slight chance it could intensify. What are the current weather conditions in the Telugu states?

According to the latest IMD bulletin, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today (Monday). Heavy rains will continue in coastal Andhra from the 18th to the 20th. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Rayalaseema on the 18th and in Telangana on the 18th and 19th. Region-wise, very heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana and Rayalaseema. The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in many parts of Telangana for the next 5 days.

Regarding Telangana weather... Due to continuous rain for the past 10 days, the IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days. A red alert has been issued for Mulugu, Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, and Mahabubabad districts, while an orange alert is in effect for Khammam, Asifabad, Mancherial, Siddipet, Adilabad, and other districts.

Officials have advised people to be vigilant, and those in low-lying areas should move to safer places. People should be extremely cautious of heavy rainfall, especially from afternoon to night. Wind speeds in Telangana are around 19 kmph. Temperatures will fluctuate between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 88% during the day and reach 91% at night.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is occurring in coastal and north Andhra Pradesh from morning till evening. The IMD has indicated that very heavy rainfall will continue in some places in Rayalaseema, while other areas might experience lighter rainfall. Rain intensity is expected to increase after noon.

Wind speeds in AP are around 16 kmph. Temperatures will range between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 85% throughout the day and night. This suggests continuous rainfall throughout the day, intensifying at night. Compared to Telangana, rainfall in AP will be relatively less.

Rains in Hyderabad, which started last night, are expected to continue throughout the day. Heavy rainfall since Sunday evening has flooded major roads in the city. Areas like Film Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Panjagutta are waterlogged. Power outages have also been reported in some areas due to heavy rain and strong winds.

Despite rescue efforts by GHMC and SDRF personnel, officials advise people to take precautions. Traffic is moving slowly due to flooded roads and traffic jams. People are advised to postpone travel if possible, and those in low-lying areas should move to safer locations.