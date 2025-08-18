Trading Radar For August 18: Tata Steel Sector, Vodafone Idea, Inox Wind, Glenmark, Vedanta, KEC International Are On Stocks Watchlist

Indian equity markets closed higher on Thursday, ending a six-week losing streak, helped by buying in technology and consumer durables stocks. Metals, FMCG, and real estate sectors closed in the red.

The markets are likely to open higher on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by the new GST reform announcements, which are likely to see the taxes streamlined into two rates - 5% and 18%. Nearly all items will reportedly move from the 12% slab (99%) to 5%, while 90% of goods and services from the 28% bracket may move to 18%, with no additional cess applied.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, was up 1.55% to 24,998.5 at 8:35 am IST.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today's session.

Stocks To Watch

Steel stocks: The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended imposition of safeguard duties for three years on imports of some flat steel products.

Vedanta: SEBI issued a warning letter to Vedanta for modifying a Scheme of Arrangement without prior consent.

KEC International: The RPG Group company secured fresh orders worth ₹1,402 crore across its T & D, civil, and cables & conductors segments, taking YTD order inflows beyond ₹8,400 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Alembic received final USFDA approval for Tretinoin Cream USP, 0.025%, used for treating acne vulgaris, with a US market size estimated at $94 million.

EMS: The company bagged a ₹104.06 crore order from UP Jal Nigam (Urban), confirmed through a Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

RVNL: Secured ₹178.64 crore contract for signalling and telecom works from IRCON

Torrent Power: The firm inaugurated a green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur with 72 TPA capacity, blending hydrogen with natural gas in its city distribution network at up to 2% concentration.

PVR INOX: The multiplex operator launched an 8-screen property in Bengaluru and a 10-screen megaplex in Mumbai, expanding its footprint to 1,763 screens across 355 properties in 111 cities.

Bharat Petroleum Corp: Expects Russian crude to form 35% of its total imports for the remaining year of FY26 as long as there are no new sanctions on Russian oil.

Somany Ceramics: A gas leakage in GAIL's pipeline disrupted supply to its Kassar plant, forcing a temporary production halt.

JK Cement: The board approved a ₹4,805 crore greenfield expansion in Rajasthan and Punjab, adding 7 MnTPA cement capacity with clinkerisation and grinding units.

Shipping Corporation: Secured ₹146 crore relief as CESTAT rules in its favour on service tax dispute.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Subsidiary Fleur Hotels won DDA's prime Nehru Place land rights for developing and operating a 5-star hotel.

Signatureglobal (India): Its subsidiary acquired 33.47 acres in Sohna, Gurugram, with 30.86 acres in collaboration, boosting land reserves.

Dixon Technologies: Dixon signed an agreement with HKC Overseas, which will take a 26% stake in Dixon Display Technologies to jointly develop LCD and TFT-LCD modules.

Star Housing Finance: The company's board approved raising up to ₹50 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in tranches.

GMR Airports: July 2025 traffic fell 3.9% YoY to 92.72 lakh passengers, with aircraft movements down 2.3% YoY to 59,220.

EaseMyTrip: The travel platform announced three acquisitions, including a 50% stake in London's Three Falcons Hotel, full ownership of AB Finance's Gurugram asset, and in-principle approval for investment in Vashu Bhagnani Industries.

Valor Estate: Vinod K. Goenka was reappointed Executive Chairman & MD for a three-year term from September 1, 2025.

Globe Civil Projects: The company won a ₹222.2 crore contract to construct an International Cricket Stadium in Jhajjar, Haryana.

PNC Infratech: The company secured a 300 MW solar + 150 MW/600 MWh storage project from NHPC under ISTS.

Hindustan Oil Exploration: Production from Block B-80's D1 and D2 wells has resumed after successful FSO vessel re-mooring.

KPIT Technologies: Its subsidiaries completed the $51 million initial payment to acquire Caresoft, finalizing part of a deal valued up to $157 million.

ONGC, Power Grid, NTPC & Tata Power: S & P Global Ratings upgraded the issuer credit ratings of ONGC, Power Grid, NTPC, and Tata Power to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with stable outlooks, while also raising the issue ratings on ONGC, Power Grid, and NTPC debt.

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank, Indian Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital & L & T Finance: S & P Global Ratings upgraded long-term issuer credit ratings for seven leading Indian banks and three finance companies.

Earnings Impact

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Q1 profit slumped 86.2% to ₹47 crore from ₹340.2 crore, while revenue grew a marginal 0.6% to ₹3,264.4 crore, impacted by an exceptional loss of ₹323.2 crore.

Vodafone Idea: Loss widened to ₹6,608.1 crore in Q1 from ₹6,432.1 crore, though revenue grew 4.9% to ₹11,022.5 crore.

Inox Wind: Reported a 134% surge in Q1 profit to ₹97.3 crore, with revenue up 29.2% to ₹826.3 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: Q1 profit rose 56% to ₹26.1 crore from ₹16.7 crore, as revenue climbed 31.6% to ₹332 crore.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Posted a loss of ₹360.2 crore in Q1, compared to a profit of ₹55.71 crore last year. Net interest income fell 70% to ₹130 crore and impairments more than doubling to ₹422.2 crore.

Jindal Poly Films: Profit fell 84.5% to ₹26.1 crore in Q1 from ₹168.1 crore, while revenue declined 12.1% to ₹1,083.4 crore.

Jyoti Structures: Reported a 119.3% surge in Q1 profit to ₹11.2 crore from ₹5.09 crore, supported by a 76.9% revenue surge to ₹156.2 crore.

Easy Trip Planners: Q1 profit crashed 98.7% to ₹0.4 crore from ₹33.9 crore, with revenue falling 25.4% to ₹113.8 crore.

Indo Rama Synthetics: Q1 swung to a ₹52.75 crore profit from a ₹19.2 crore loss, driven by a 38.3% revenue jump to ₹1,305.7 crore.

Swan Energy: profit plunged 90% to ₹27 crore in Q1 from ₹267.7 crore, though revenue rose 6.3% to ₹1,213.2 crore.

National Fertilizers: Posted a wider Q1 loss at ₹39.4 crore from ₹8.7 crore, as revenue dropped 30.6% to ₹3,534.2 crore.

Results Today

Modis Navnirman, Murae Organisor

