War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Who Is Winning The Race? Check Here
Two big-budget movies, 'War 2' and 'Coolie,' hit theaters on August 14th, but their earnings are dropping. Even on Sunday, the 4th day, they didn't get the boost they needed. Let's see how much they made
'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, didn't get the Sunday bump it needed. Earnings dipped, bringing in around ₹31 crore.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' earned ₹52 crore on day 1, ₹57.35 crore on day 2, and ₹33.25 crore on day 3. With day 4, the first weekend total is ₹173.60 crore. We'll see where it lands after the first week.
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' also underperformed on its 4th day. Hopes for a Sunday surge were dashed, with earnings dropping to around ₹35 crore.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' had a huge opening day of ₹65 crore. Day 2 and 3 saw earnings of ₹54.75 crore and ₹39.5 crore, respectively. After day 4, the first weekend total is around ₹194.25 crore.
Overseas figures for both films are still pending. However, it's estimated that 'Coolie' has crossed ₹360 crore and 'War 2' has crossed ₹245 crore globally after four days.
