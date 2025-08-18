Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Who Is Winning The Race? Check Here

War 2 Vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Who Is Winning The Race? Check Here


2025-08-18 12:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Two big-budget movies, 'War 2' and 'Coolie,' hit theaters on August 14th, but their earnings are dropping. Even on Sunday, the 4th day, they didn't get the boost they needed. Let's see how much they made

'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, didn't get the Sunday bump it needed. Earnings dipped, bringing in around ₹31 crore.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' earned ₹52 crore on day 1, ₹57.35 crore on day 2, and ₹33.25 crore on day 3. With day 4, the first weekend total is ₹173.60 crore. We'll see where it lands after the first week.

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' also underperformed on its 4th day. Hopes for a Sunday surge were dashed, with earnings dropping to around ₹35 crore.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' had a huge opening day of ₹65 crore. Day 2 and 3 saw earnings of ₹54.75 crore and ₹39.5 crore, respectively. After day 4, the first weekend total is around ₹194.25 crore.

Overseas figures for both films are still pending. However, it's estimated that 'Coolie' has crossed ₹360 crore and 'War 2' has crossed ₹245 crore globally after four days.

MENAFN18082025007385015968ID1109939789

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search