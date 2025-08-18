Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
War 2 OTT Release: When And Where Can You See Hrithik Roshan Starrer Online? Check


War 2 OTT Release Date: Yash Raj Films' spy universe movie, War 2, is a box office sensation. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, marks South Indian actor Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut. Exciting news has surfaced regarding the OTT release of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The latest update suggests the film will stream on Netflix.

When will War 2 stream on OTT?

Released on August 14th, War 2 has generated immense excitement. While fans eagerly await its OTT release, they'll have to exercise some patience. According to a Business Today report, the film will premiere on Netflix around October 2025, after completing its theatrical run of approximately eight weeks. Currently, the film is shattering box office records.

War 2 Box Office Collection

Released on Independence Day, War 2, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, opened with a staggering ₹52 crore. The film earned ₹57.35 crore on its second day, followed by ₹33.25 crore on Saturday and ₹31 crore on Sunday. The film's net Indian box office collection stands at ₹173.60 crore. Globally, the film has amassed an impressive ₹245 crore.

War 2 Faces Competition from Rajinikanth's Jailer

War 2 faces box office competition from superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, which earned ₹194.25 crore in its opening weekend. Jailer had a phenomenal opening of ₹65 crore and has crossed ₹360 crore worldwide.

