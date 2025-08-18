War 2 OTT Release: When And Where Can You See Hrithik Roshan Starrer Online? Check
War 2 OTT Release Date: Yash Raj Films' spy universe movie, War 2, is a box office sensation. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, marks South Indian actor Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut. Exciting news has surfaced regarding the OTT release of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. The latest update suggests the film will stream on Netflix.
When will War 2 stream on OTT?
Released on August 14th, War 2 has generated immense excitement. While fans eagerly await its OTT release, they'll have to exercise some patience. According to a Business Today report, the film will premiere on Netflix around October 2025, after completing its theatrical run of approximately eight weeks. Currently, the film is shattering box office records.
War 2 Box Office Collection
Released on Independence Day, War 2, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, opened with a staggering ₹52 crore. The film earned ₹57.35 crore on its second day, followed by ₹33.25 crore on Saturday and ₹31 crore on Sunday. The film's net Indian box office collection stands at ₹173.60 crore. Globally, the film has amassed an impressive ₹245 crore.
Also Read: War 2 to Tiger 3: Movie budgets of Yash Raj spy universe films
War 2 Faces Competition from Rajinikanth's Jailer
War 2 faces box office competition from superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, which earned ₹194.25 crore in its opening weekend. Jailer had a phenomenal opening of ₹65 crore and has crossed ₹360 crore worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment