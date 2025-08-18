Your Weekly Horoscope, August 18-24: Insights Into Finance, Career, Health, And Relationships

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) This week brings financial gains for some zodiac signs, while others face career and business challenges. Important predictions about family relationships, health, and travel are also included.

Aries: Strong financial prospects this week. Improved career and business outlook. Caution advised in financial dealings. Overwork may affect health. Opportunities for recognition and celebration. Potential joy from children.

Taurus: Job-related troubles possible for employed individuals. Business outlook not favorable. Minor family disputes likely. Control your speech. Profitable deals may emerge. Possible reputation dip.

Gemini: Possible job relocation. Potential disputes with neighbors. Avoid taking loans. Hard work needed to achieve goals. Talents will be showcased.

Cancer: Spousal affection remains strong. Enjoyable time with family. Heed advice from elders. Health issues may arise. Planned tasks might be delayed. Important property deals possible. Digestive problems due to diet.

Leo: Maintain workplace harmony to avoid future issues. Negative office environment possible. Unpleasant news may cause distress. Unwanted travel likely. A meeting with an influential political figure could prove beneficial. Love relationships might lead to marriage.

Virgo: Improved financial situation. Possible official trips. Potential conflicts with close relatives. Control anger and impulsiveness. Married life remains stable. Digestive issues due to poor diet. Eat healthy.

Libra: Opportunities to fulfill plans. Avoid travel if possible. Love relationships strengthen, with increased understanding. Seasonal illnesses may bother you. Those working in insurance or tax may receive benefits.

Scorpio: Happy due to guests' arrival. Religious trips with family possible. Joy in fulfilling family needs. Not a good week for new ventures. Favorable job situation. Supportive and understanding superiors.

Sagittarius: High vehicle-related expenses. Potential spousal conflicts and disagreements with siblings. Avoid financial risks. Average career and business outcomes. Possible bad news from in-laws.

Capricorn: Possible promotion and recognition for social work. Youth may worry about goals. Family issues could cause distractions. High spending on luxuries might strain the budget. Health improves.

Aquarius: Expect a valuable gift. Promotion likely for government employees. Outing with your partner possible. Pleasant family environment. Seeking advice from experienced individuals will be beneficial. You might start a new startup.

Pisces: Caution in financial transactions. Children may cause problems. Maintain transparency in partnerships. Sweetness in love relationships. Foot pain and swelling may trouble you. Maintaining workplace harmony could be challenging. Financial matters may strain relationships.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.