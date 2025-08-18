TN To Upgrade 20 Govt High Schools To Higher Secondary
The move, aimed at strengthening access to higher secondary education, follows the budget announcement made earlier this year by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.
As part of the upgradation process, 200 postgraduate teachers will be appointed to these schools, with ten teachers allotted to each institution. The subject-wise allocation includes Tamil, English, physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, history, economics, computer science, and commerce.
Teachers will be recruited under the pay scale of Rs 36,900 - 1,16,600 (Level-18), and the state government has approved an estimated expenditure of Rs 29.39 crore for the initiative.
Among the schools identified for upgradation is the Mathur Government High School in Chennai's Madhavaram block. Other districts where schools will benefit include Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Tirupattur, Madurai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, and Kanniyakumari.
Education officials said the initiative is intended to ensure students from rural and semi-urban areas have the opportunity to continue their studies up to Class 12 without having to shift schools or discontinue education.
“It is about time certain high schools are upgraded. This will help reduce dropout rates and encourage students to pursue higher education within their localities,” a government school teacher said.
However, the development comes at a time when the state's education system is facing challenges with declining enrollment in several schools.
The Department of Elementary Education (DEE) had recently closed 208 state-run schools due to zero admissions. In total, 1,204 schools across Tamil Nadu did not record any new enrollments this academic year. These include 208 government primary and middle schools, 114 government-aided schools, 11 partially-funded schools, 869 private institutions, and two union government schools.
Officials expressed hope that the upgradation of high schools to higher secondary level will not only strengthen the public school system but also restore confidence among parents and communities in state-run institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment