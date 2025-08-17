A Quiet Initiative By Pune Zilla Parishad Brings Smiles To Single Women

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Aug 18 (IANS) The Pune Zilla Parishad, on the occasion of Independence Day, launched an initiative to ensure empowerment, financial independence, and a rightful place in society for single women, including widowed, divorced, separated, or unmarried.

The initiative was kicked off when Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil hoisted the national flag with four single women from rural areas. Many Gram Panchayats in Pune district also gave the honour of hosting the Tricolour to women who are widowed, divorced, separated or unmarried.

“This act was not just symbolic; it was a powerful statement of dignity, equality and resilience. What made this Independence Day truly historic was the unanimous resolution passed at the Gram Panchayat level. The oath affirms that single women will always be treated with dignity and equality and that no discrimination, injustice or neglect will be tolerated. It further calls for their empowerment, financial independence and rightful place in society,” said Patil.

He told IANS that the initiative was rolled out as single women form one of the most underrepresented and underserved segments in our society. From economic hardships to legal vulnerabilities and social isolation, the challenges they face are complex and often overlooked.

“For too long, widowed women in our communities have been subjected to regressive practices, stripped of their symbols of identity and excluded from social and religious life. By resolving to end these customs, Pune Zilla Parishad has taken a landmark step toward restoring dignity and ensuring equal rights,” he explained.

According to Patil, the initiative ensures that women who were once marginalised will now be treated with equality and respect, they will retain the right to wear kumkum, mangalsutra, or jodvi if they choose, they will be included in social and religious events, and they will be connected to opportunities for empowerment and self-reliance.

“Standing beside these women was a profound reminder that true freedom goes beyond political sovereignty. It is about creating a society where every individual, especially the most vulnerable, lives with honour, safety and equal opportunity,” he said.

Further, the Pune Zilla Parishad proposes to conduct an intensive six-month administrative drive to ensure quick and easy access to essential documents, making it possible for every single woman to benefit from government schemes.

It will also carry out an awareness campaign that will help bring into focus the social issues of single women and address their challenges. It will provide legal and economic support through dedicated legal experts for legal guidance, as well as providing low-interest credit facilities and employment avenues that will enable women to reclaim agency over their lives and futures.

In order to strengthen the livelihoods of single women, the Pune Zilla Parishad will facilitate market linkages for products crafted by single women, supporting economic independence and nurturing entrepreneurship from the grassroots.

