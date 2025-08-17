MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Anime Tokyo Station Surpasses 200,000 Visitors

TOKYO, Aug 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station, an exhibition center for Japanese anime operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Association of Japanese Animations, is a facility that promotes the appeal of Japanese anime to the world under the motto“Making ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future.” The facility has welcomed numerous visitors from Japan and overseas, and on August 3, 2025, the number of visitors surpassed 200,000 .







The 200,000th visitors were a group of three from Fukuoka and Kanagawa Prefectures, and they shared their surprise and delight:“Today we happened to pass by Anime Tokyo Station and decided to come in because we love anime. We didn't know this facility existed. We're surprised to be here at such a commemorative moment-celebrating the 200,000th visitor.” When asked about which exhibits left an impression on them, they commented,“We were amazed to see the anime production materials archive and the anime production process exhibits on the first basement floor. It really hit us that anime is something that is actually created by people. It's incredible.”

Anime Tokyo Station preserves approximately 50,000 valuable materials related to past anime production processes. The facility serves as a launch point into the world of anime, where a variety of people such as travelers visiting Tokyo from all over the world can gather and enjoy discovering both past masterpieces and the latest popular series. Going forward, we will share the appeal of anime and Tokyo with a wide range of anime fans both in Japan and overseas.

Venue Overview

- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")

- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

*4 minutes on foot from the East Exit of Ikebukuro Station

- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. / Special exhibitions last admission: 6:30 p.m.)

- Closed: Mondays

*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day

New Year's holiday period

May be closed on other days

Please check the venue website before coming.

- Admission fee: Free

- Website:







- SNS:

X | (@animetokyo_info)

Instagram | (@animetokyostation)

YouTube | @アニメ東京ステーション







