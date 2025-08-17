Five Electrocuted To Death During Rath Yatra In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) At least five people were electrocuted to death and four others were injured when a Rath taken out as part of Sri Krishnashtami celebrations came in contact with an electric wire in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred late Sunday night at Gokulnagar in Ramanthapur when people were participating in the procession.

The Rath was being carried in the hands by a group of nine persons after the vehicle on which it was being carried broke down during the procession. They were thrown away due to the impact of the shock.

The incident sent panic among participants in the procession. The participants ran helter-skelter.

Police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue efforts.

The victims were given first aid on the spot and subsequently shifted to a private hospital, where five people were declared brought dead by doctors.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna (21), Rudra Vikas (39), Rajendra Reddy (45), Srikant Reddy (35) and Suresh Yadav (34).

Four others, including Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy's gunman, Srinivas, were injured. They were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the incident occurred near Yadav Function Hall in Gokulnagar when the Rath came into contact with a high-tension wire overhead.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to the mortuary of the government-run Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.

A pall of gloom descended on the area after the incident. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Leaders cutting across political parties expressed grief over the tragedy. They demanded that the government provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and provide the best medical treatment to those injured.

Meanwhile, two groups of youth clashed during Krishnashtami celebrations in the Kukatpally area in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

A person suffered bleeding injuries in the clash. Police suspect that old enmity between the two groups led to the clash.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.