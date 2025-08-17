From 50°C To 5°C: UAE Residents Cool Off In Iceland, Canada And Beyond

As UAE temperatures peak around the 50°C mark , residents are increasingly trading the summer heat for the single-digit coolness of Iceland's waterfalls and Canada's alpine lakes. According to Expedia's latest travel insights, searches for Iceland have surged by more than 160 per cent year-on-year, while Alberta, Canada, saw a 90 per cent increase. Other destinations gaining traction include Scotland, Switzerland, and South Tyrol in Italy, all known for their cooler climates and nature-rich experiences.

Global air and travel services provider dnata has seen similar travel trends. Matthew Vlemmiks, dnata's travel leisure manager, told Khaleej Times that recent sales data show“a clear appetite for destinations that offer cooler climates and nature-based experiences.”

“Since May, Japan, Switzerland, Finland, Norway, South Africa, Iceland, and New Zealand have all ranked in our top 20 destinations for year-on-year growth,” Vlemmiks said. While Canada fits the trend, he noted it isn't in dnata's top five yet.

“UAE travellers are increasingly seeking out immersive seasonal experiences, dramatic scenery, and the opportunity to slow down and enjoy the outdoors,” he added.

Not just for the wealthy

Traditionally, long-haul cooler destinations like Iceland, Canada, and New Zealand have appealed to mid- to high-budget travelers, given longer flight times and higher on-ground costs. But Vlemmiks believes affordability is improving.

“There are ways to make these trips more accessible: Flight deals, competitive packages, and multi-destination itineraries,” he said.“For example, travellers might combine a few days in Iceland or Switzerland with a stay in a nearby, more budget-friendly city.”

A personal reset

For some, the appeal goes beyond escaping the heat. Firas Al Msaddi, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, travelled to Iceland this summer with his family; not to cool off, but to reconnect.

“Dubai's summer doesn't bother me. It's a blessing to live in such an advanced and comfortable city,” he said.“But if I travel in summer, I will never choose another hot destination.”

Al Msaddi described Iceland's 5°C to 15°C weather as ideal for a spiritual and physical reset.“We chose it for the slow, clean, safe environment where we could be fully present - running, hiking, horse riding, praying together five times a day.”

“Iceland is a premium destination, on par with the best of Europe in terms of cost, but what it delivers is far more valuable,” he said.“Instead of hotels and shopping, we immerse fully in experiences: untouched landscapes, Icelandic horses, sky-high waterfalls.”

For his family, the rhythm is now set.“Our winters are in the Dubai desert with the kids; our summers are in Scandinavia, Norway and now Iceland. We'll keep returning for the same reason; it's the best investment in our family.”