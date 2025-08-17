Dubai: Free Salik Trips Up Nearly 50% In Q2 Amid Residents' Tactics To Save On Tolls

The number of toll-free trips made after 1am in Dubai rose by 46.8 per cent, to reach 16.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, according to data released by toll gate operator Salik.

This period marked the first full quarter since the new variable toll pricing syste was introduced on January 31, 2025. Under the updated system, motorists passing through any of Dubai's 10 Salik gates between 1am and 6am are exempt from toll charges. During peak hours (6am–10am and 4pm–8pm), a toll of Dh6 applies, while off-peak hours (10am–4pm and 8pm–1am) incur a reduced fee of Dh4.

Recommended For You

During the February–March 2025 period, 11.2 million Salik-free trips were recorded. The total number of toll-free trips in the first half stands at 27.6 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Total chargeable trips reached 160.4 million in Q2 2025, a 1.6 per cent improvement compared to 158 million in Q1 2025,” Salik said. These were driven by“strong growth” in the use of Salik toll roads during the peak period (Dh6), up 46.7 per cent compared to Q1 2025,“mainly due to the introduction of the two new gate”.

Salik was referring to the Business Bay and Al Safa South gates introduced last year.“Trips during the post-midnight toll-free period (Dh0) totalled 16.4 million, up 46.8 per cent compared to Q1,” Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator said last week as it reported Dh1.53 billion in revenue for H1 2025.

Saving on tolls, fuel

The impact of the new pricing system is not just reflected in numbers – it's also changing how residents plan their commutes.

“I live in Sharjah but work night shifts in Dubai,” said Amir Niaz, a supervisor at a security firm.“Sometimes, even if I finish work early, I wait 15–20 minutes before leaving just to cross the Salik gate after 1am. This saves me Dh8 a day in road toll cost, and I get home faster with less traffic. It may cost more for those travelling during peak hours, but for me, it's a win as I save on both tolls and fuel.”

Interestingly, some motorists are also changing their travel habits to save on tolls and avoid traffic jams. For example, some drivers park their vehicles near Al Jadaf in the evening and wait until toll rates drop from Dh6 to Dh4, and later to zero after midnight.

As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, several residents are even rescheduling social plans to avoid traffic during peak hours, allowing them to cut down on both fuel costs and toll expenses.