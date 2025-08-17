Dubai: Free Salik Trips Up Nearly 50% In Q2 Amid Residents' Tactics To Save On Tolls
The number of toll-free trips made after 1am in Dubai rose by 46.8 per cent, to reach 16.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, according to data released by toll gate operator Salik.
This period marked the first full quarter since the new variable toll pricing syste was introduced on January 31, 2025. Under the updated system, motorists passing through any of Dubai's 10 Salik gates between 1am and 6am are exempt from toll charges. During peak hours (6am–10am and 4pm–8pm), a toll of Dh6 applies, while off-peak hours (10am–4pm and 8pm–1am) incur a reduced fee of Dh4.Recommended For You
During the February–March 2025 period, 11.2 million Salik-free trips were recorded. The total number of toll-free trips in the first half stands at 27.6 million.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
“Total chargeable trips reached 160.4 million in Q2 2025, a 1.6 per cent improvement compared to 158 million in Q1 2025,” Salik said. These were driven by“strong growth” in the use of Salik toll roads during the peak period (Dh6), up 46.7 per cent compared to Q1 2025,“mainly due to the introduction of the two new gate”.
Salik was referring to the Business Bay and Al Safa South gates introduced last year.“Trips during the post-midnight toll-free period (Dh0) totalled 16.4 million, up 46.8 per cent compared to Q1,” Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator said last week as it reported Dh1.53 billion in revenue for H1 2025.
Saving on tolls, fuel
The impact of the new pricing system is not just reflected in numbers – it's also changing how residents plan their commutes.
“I live in Sharjah but work night shifts in Dubai,” said Amir Niaz, a supervisor at a security firm.“Sometimes, even if I finish work early, I wait 15–20 minutes before leaving just to cross the Salik gate after 1am. This saves me Dh8 a day in road toll cost, and I get home faster with less traffic. It may cost more for those travelling during peak hours, but for me, it's a win as I save on both tolls and fuel.”
Interestingly, some motorists are also changing their travel habits to save on tolls and avoid traffic jams. For example, some drivers park their vehicles near Al Jadaf in the evening and wait until toll rates drop from Dh6 to Dh4, and later to zero after midnight.
As reported earlier by Khaleej Times, several residents are even rescheduling social plans to avoid traffic during peak hours, allowing them to cut down on both fuel costs and toll expenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment