From Differentiation To Emotional Connection: 180 Brand Talk 6.0 Returns To Help Brands Win Hearts



Many SMEs start by asking how to make customers choose their brand. But the real question is-if customers don't like a brand, there's no reason for them to choose it.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2025 – To break through this challenge, it all comes down to one thing: building an emotional connection that wins hearts.

Brand positioning means that when customers encounter a problem, they immediately think of that brand. This can't be achieved simply by spending on ads-it takes the right approach to make that brand truly resonate.

Addressing the pain points and blind spots of SMEs, Chan Fong has hosted five editions of 180 Brand Talk over the past three years, helping hundreds of businesses uncover their unique points of differentiation and build a brand positioning that is distinctly their own.

This session's speaker, Chan Fong, is not only a well-known radio DJ but also a veteran advertising professional with 28 years of experience who, together with the team at 180 Degrees Brandcom, has spent more than two decades rebranding renowned brands such as OGAWA, CUCKOO, EcoWorld, Knife, BRAND's and more, as well as guiding countless SMEs from the ground up to establish a solid foundation and define their positioning.

“Managing a brand isn't about creating demand, but recognising it,” Chan Fong emphasises. A brand that truly wins hearts always has a clear image, a distinctive personality, and well-defined differentiation.

From long-term observations, Chan Fong found that about 70–80% of SMEs in Malaysia are run by the Chinese community, yet many of these brands lack an emotional connection with consumers. Even with strong and distinctive points of differentiation, they often struggle to communicate them effectively due to the wrong approach. To address this, Chan Fong launched the 180 Brand Talk programme, drawing on practical experience to guide SMEs in defining their brand positioning and building emotional connections.

What Makes This Programme Stand Out

In the 180 Brand Talk programme, Chan Fong avoids abstract theories and marketing jargon. Drawing on 28 years of hands-on experience, the programme shares numerous local case studies that reflect the real challenges faced by Malaysian SMEs, enabling entrepreneurs to relate easily and apply the lessons learned. The programme also features dedicated discussion sessions with the 180 team, where participants can present their brand's pain points and receive practical, actionable advice.

Whether they are new entrepreneurs taking their first steps or seasoned brand owners stuck at a standstill, this programme helps businesses find their next breakthrough.

From Differentiation to Emotional Connection: 180 Brand Talk 6.0 Programme Details:

Date: 9–10 September 2025 (Tuesday–Wednesday)

Time: 10:00am–6:00pm

Venue: Courtyard by Marriott KL South

Remark: This programme is recognised under Malaysia's Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF). Eligible companies may apply for HRDF reimbursement claims.

