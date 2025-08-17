How Switzerland Deals With Potentially Problematic First Names



MENAFN - Swissinfo) In Germany, a newborn is to be given the name Yahya Sinwar – like the former Hamas leader. Would this be possible in Switzerland? How liberal is the country when it comes to first names? This content was published on August 17, 2025 - 10:30 4 minutes Livia Middendorp, SRF

In Germany, a newborn baby is to be named Yahya Sinwar, it has been reported. The name tallies with that of the slain Hamas leader, which can be spelled Jihia al-Sinwar or Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar is considered the mastermind behind the October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel. The name appeared in an Instagram story posted by the obstetrics department at the Leipzig University Hospital.

The newspaper Jüdische Allgemeine first reported on the case and quoted Jewish musician Ben Salomo, who raised the question of whether the name should be allowed.

Rules in Switzerland

In Switzerland, there is no list of proscribed first names. Article 37c(3) of the Civil Status Ordinance simply states that“the registrar shall reject first names that clearly harm the interests of the child”.

The naming process is reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the respective civil registry offices, which have the option of rejecting certain names. Parents can challenge such a decision in court.

Talking to the parents

Before the registry offices formally reject a name, they try to have a dialogue with the parents. In most cases, a solution is worked out, according to several civil registry offices and cantons contacted by SRF.

In some cases, parents are also advised to use a certain name as a middle rather than first name, says Madlen Brunner, head of the civil registry office in the city of Lucerne.“For example, we once allowed the name Hurricane as a middle name,” she says.

