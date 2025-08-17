Over 6,000 Apprenticeships Remain Unfilled In Switzerland

Français fr 6400 places d'apprentissage à pourvoir à la rentrée en Suisse Original Read more: 6400 places d'apprentissage à pourvoir à la rentrée en Suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) By mid-August, which is the start of the Swiss school year, some 6,400 apprenticeship vacancies remain, mainly in the construction, catering and machinery industries. This is a quarter fewer than 12 months ago (8,500). This content was published on August 17, 2025 - 11:02 1 minute Keystone-SDA

These figures, published on Friday by the Yousty apprenticeship platform, show that companies are finding it less difficult to recruit this year. The number of young people applying for apprenticeships has also risen, Yousty spokesperson Lale Scirocco told news agency Keystone-SDA.

