Over 6,000 Apprenticeships Remain Unfilled In Switzerland
These figures, published on Friday by the Yousty apprenticeship platform, show that companies are finding it less difficult to recruit this year. The number of young people applying for apprenticeships has also risen, Yousty spokesperson Lale Scirocco told news agency Keystone-SDA.More Education Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship model
Some consider the system the“gold standard” in vocational training.Read more: Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship mode
