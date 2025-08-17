Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 6,000 Apprenticeships Remain Unfilled In Switzerland

Over 6,000 Apprenticeships Remain Unfilled In Switzerland


2025-08-17 10:10:39
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) By mid-August, which is the start of the Swiss school year, some 6,400 apprenticeship vacancies remain, mainly in the construction, catering and machinery industries. This is a quarter fewer than 12 months ago (8,500). This content was published on August 17, 2025 - 11:02 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr 6400 places d'apprentissage à pourvoir à la rentrée en Suisse Original Read more: 6400 places d'apprentissage à pourvoir à la rentrée en Suiss

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

These figures, published on Friday by the Yousty apprenticeship platform, show that companies are finding it less difficult to recruit this year. The number of young people applying for apprenticeships has also risen, Yousty spokesperson Lale Scirocco told news agency Keystone-SDA.

More Education Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship model

Some consider the system the“gold standard” in vocational training.

Read more: Why the world should take note of the Swiss apprenticeship mode

MENAFN17082025000210011054ID1109939583

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search