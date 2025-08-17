Swiss Businesses Plan Employee Pay Raises In 2026
Experts say that companies are expecting an average wage growth of 1.3% in 2026. After deducting the 0.5% rise in inflation expected by the KOF, employees would therefore benefit from a real salary increase of around 0.8%, the research centre told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday, confirming an article in the NZZ am Sonntag.
Compared to last year's salary survey, companies' expectations for salary growth are down by 0.3 percentage points. According to the KOF, this is due to a lower shortage of skilled labour and a sharp fall in inflation in recent months. Over the past three years, companies' forecasts for nominal wage growth have therefore fallen steadily.More More How inflation and global uncertainty affect Swiss wages
This content was published on Apr 25, 2025 For the first time in three years, Swiss workers can buy more consumer goods with their pay increases.Read more: How inflation and global uncertainty affect Swiss wage
