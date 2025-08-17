Demonstrators In Swiss Capital Demand Better Access To Mental Health Care

Français fr Manifestation à Berne pour l'accès à la psychothérapie Original Read more: Manifestation à Berne pour l'accès à la psychothérapi

Thousands of people demonstrated in Bern on Saturday afternoon in favour of access to mental health care for all. They condemned the long waiting lists, the lack of access to therapy and the absence of a clear pricing system. This content was published on August 17, 2025 - 13:04

The demonstrators, who organisers said totaled around 5,000, held banners proclaiming, among other things,“Psychotherapy should not be a luxury” and“Your therapist is angry”. A minute's silence was observed in memory of victims of suicide.

“Health is not a market,” said psychotherapist Valentina Achermann, a member of Bern's city parliament. She called for“money, time and respect”. In her view, it is unthinkable that people in one of the richest countries in the world should have to wait so long to see a therapist.

