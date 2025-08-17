Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Demonstrators In Swiss Capital Demand Better Access To Mental Health Care

Demonstrators In Swiss Capital Demand Better Access To Mental Health Care


2025-08-17 10:10:39
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Thousands of people demonstrated in Bern on Saturday afternoon in favour of access to mental health care for all. They condemned the long waiting lists, the lack of access to therapy and the absence of a clear pricing system. This content was published on August 17, 2025 - 13:04 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Manifestation à Berne pour l'accès à la psychothérapie Original Read more: Manifestation à Berne pour l'accès à la psychothérapi

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The demonstrators, who organisers said totaled around 5,000, held banners proclaiming, among other things,“Psychotherapy should not be a luxury” and“Your therapist is angry”. A minute's silence was observed in memory of victims of suicide.

“Health is not a market,” said psychotherapist Valentina Achermann, a member of Bern's city parliament. She called for“money, time and respect”. In her view, it is unthinkable that people in one of the richest countries in the world should have to wait so long to see a therapist.

More More Demographics Is Switzerland in a mental health crisis?

This content was published on Jul 19, 2024 Mental health has shifted more into focus in Switzerland, and the latest figures confirm an increase in mental illness.

Read more: Is Switzerland in a mental health crisis

MENAFN17082025000210011054ID1109939581

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search