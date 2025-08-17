Demonstrators In Swiss Capital Demand Better Access To Mental Health Care
The demonstrators, who organisers said totaled around 5,000, held banners proclaiming, among other things,“Psychotherapy should not be a luxury” and“Your therapist is angry”. A minute's silence was observed in memory of victims of suicide.
“Health is not a market,” said psychotherapist Valentina Achermann, a member of Bern's city parliament. She called for“money, time and respect”. In her view, it is unthinkable that people in one of the richest countries in the world should have to wait so long to see a therapist.More More Demographics Is Switzerland in a mental health crisis?
This content was published on Jul 19, 2024 Mental health has shifted more into focus in Switzerland, and the latest figures confirm an increase in mental illness.Read more: Is Switzerland in a mental health crisis
