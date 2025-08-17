Quick Reads: Sunday August 17Th 2025 - VIP Pensions - Poverty - Electricity Service In Panama -
Social Aid at the Crossroads: An analysis of social assistance programs revealed persistent problems in their implementation. Former Minister of Social Development Leonor Calderón lamented the lack of funding for social support. “I still remember with frustration the day I applied for an extraordinary loan of less than $200,000 to provide the necessary social support in remote areas... and it never appeared,” he said. The director of Social Protection at the Ministry of Social Development (Mides), Rossana Muñiz, noted that they have had to“put their house in order” and that“these programs are designed for very serious situations, extreme poverty.” Consultant Jorge Giannareas was emphatic that the solution to poverty goes beyond monetary transfers, stating:“It's not the transfers that are going to lift people out of poverty; it's the economy that's going to lift people out of poverty.”
Strengthening the Electrical Service: In the electricity sector, the administrator of the National Authority for Public Services (ASEP) , Zelmar Rodríguez , explained that the service is not being privatized, but rather that 51% of the shares of the private partner of the distribution companies will be put up for auction. The official acknowledged that the main problem has been maintenance and investment.“This is a maintenance and investment issue, and that's what we're currently focusing on with them, so they can strengthen their line,” she said. ASEP seeks to strengthen oversight, and Rodríguez concluded with a message to the population:“Trust... we are working for the Panamanians. I always say that the end customer is the weakest link... and we are here for them.”
ASEP is bidding for $1.3 million in consulting services for the sale of shares in electricity distributors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment