Shrimp Has Become Panama's Main Export Product

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Shrimp is Panama's main export product, as highlighted by Eduardo Carrasquilla, administrator of the Aquatic Resources Authority of Panama (ARAP). The official indicated that last year Panama exported $84 million, and shrimp was the most popular among all seafood products. “Seafood is one of our country's top exports, and based on that, shrimp requires a preservation and conservation process to maintain replenishment and ensure optimal catch and processing levels,” he explained. In this regard, ARAP indicated that the second closed season begins on September 1 and runs until the end of October.

On the other hand, President José Raúl Mulino praised the excellent performance of Panamanian exports in the first half of this year, which reached a total of $516.3 million, equivalent to an 11.3% increase compared to the same period last year. “This year's results confirm that our seafood products maintain great interest in international markets in Asia and the United States,” he said. For Mulino, government policies, improvements in traceability, and fisheries transparency have boosted this sector. “This issue is important because we must be free from all types of discrimination in the export of our seafood,” he stated.