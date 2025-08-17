Panama Team Travels To San Salvador To Participate In Fuerzas Comando 2025 -
The members of the team are selected after prior competitions, designed to ensure they meet the required performance standards in the demanding tests. This prestigious international event, which Panama hosted in 2024, also aims to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, mutual trust, and improve the training, readiness, interoperability, and capacity of special forces units in the Americas.
Sixteen special operations teams from Central and South America and the Caribbean will compete in Fuerzas Comando 2025, the 19th iteration of the premier special operations skills competition and senior leadership seminar. Established in 2004, Fuerzas Comando is an annual 10-day event that tests participants' skills through a friendly special operations forces competition to promote interoperability and military-to-military relationships through cordial contests, increase training knowledge, and strengthen regional cooperation among partners.
Concurrently, a senior leadership seminar convenes, uniting top multinational special operations leaders to address transnational threats impacting defense and stability across the region. Sponsored by U.S. Southern Command and executed by Special Operations Command South in partnership with Fuerza Armada El Salvador. Participating Nations: Argentina, Belize, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and the United States.
