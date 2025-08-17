Quetzal Cacao Part 3: Personalized Chocolate, Curated By A Cacao Farmer

More than a subscription, Quetzal's Chocolate Club is a curated experience rooted in flavor, health, and seasonal connection. Not all chocolate is created equal-and at Quetzal Cacao, no two bars are either. That's because Lyn Bishop doesn't just make chocolate-she makes your chocolate.

Through her Chocolate Club, members receive a curated box each month with limited-edition bars crafted to match their unique flavor preferences. Some like it bold and earthy (90%), others prefer a smoother 72% with notes of citrus peel, hibiscus, or housemade caramel-all ingredients grown or crafted on her farm.





What makes Quetzal's Chocolate Club special isn't just the organic ingredients or small-batch craft-it's the intimacy behind every box. Bishop personally develops each member's chocolate profile and adjusts it seasonally, as new ingredients and harvests come into play.

It's a modern-day ritual rooted in slow food, conscious living, and sensory pleasure.

