Simon Kingham
Simon is Professor of Human Geography at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand. He came to Christchurch from the UK in 2000. He has a BA (hons) and PhD from Lancaster University, UK. His research focuses primarily on the impact of the urban environment on individual and community health and wellbeing, with a particular focus on transport. His research is generally applied and carried out with end users with a strong community engagement focus. From 2018 to 2024 he was also seconded two days a week to the Ministry of Transport as their Chief Science Advisor, where he advised the Ministry on the evidence base of government policy.Experience
-
–present
Professor, University of Canterbury
-
1993
University of Canterbury, PhD, Geography
