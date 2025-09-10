Michael Taylor
I completed my PhD in the School of the Environment in 2012; the focus of this work was the detection and disinfection of microbial biofilms containing the human pathogen Legionella pneumophila. I continued my work with organisms of public health concern and carried out a 12 month survey of the indoor air quality of buildings in Adelaide and identified the range and concentration of fungal spores most commonly present in workplaces. I have recently begun to focus more intently on mycology and have a strong interest in the industrial and agricultural use of fungi, toxic mushrooms and the commercial cultivation of edible mushrooms.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer, School of the Environment, Flinders University
-
2012
Flinders University, Doctor of philosophy (science)
2007
Flinders University, Bachelor of Biotechnology (hons)
-
Adelaide fungal studies group
