Michael Taylor

I completed my PhD in the School of the Environment in 2012; the focus of this work was the detection and disinfection of microbial biofilms containing the human pathogen Legionella pneumophila. I continued my work with organisms of public health concern and carried out a 12 month survey of the indoor air quality of buildings in Adelaide and identified the range and concentration of fungal spores most commonly present in workplaces. I have recently begun to focus more intently on mycology and have a strong interest in the industrial and agricultural use of fungi, toxic mushrooms and the commercial cultivation of edible mushrooms.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, School of the Environment, Flinders University
Education
  • 2012 Flinders University, Doctor of philosophy (science)
  • 2007 Flinders University, Bachelor of Biotechnology (hons)
Professional Memberships
  • Adelaide fungal studies group

