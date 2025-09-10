Michael Taylor

MENAFN - The Conversation) Adjunct academic, mycology, Flinders University Profile Articles Activity

I completed my PhD in the School of the Environment in 2012; the focus of this work was the detection and disinfection of microbial biofilms containing the human pathogen Legionella pneumophila. I continued my work with organisms of public health concern and carried out a 12 month survey of the indoor air quality of buildings in Adelaide and identified the range and concentration of fungal spores most commonly present in workplaces. I have recently begun to focus more intently on mycology and have a strong interest in the industrial and agricultural use of fungi, toxic mushrooms and the commercial cultivation of edible mushrooms.

–present Lecturer, School of the Environment, Flinders University



2012 Flinders University, Doctor of philosophy (science) 2007 Flinders University, Bachelor of Biotechnology (hons)

Adelaide fungal studies group

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships