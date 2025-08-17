ROSEN, NATIONALLY REGARDED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Genedx Holdings Corp. Investors To Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - WGS
SO WHAT: If you purchased GeneDx securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.
WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.
WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 5, 2025, Grizzly Research published a report entitled "Insiders Attest that GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) Is Actively Committing Widespread Fraud." Grizzly stated that GeneDx's "growth is largely an illusion, driven by fraudulent schemes and illegal tactics deliberately aimed at exploiting Medicaid and Medicare systems to artificially inflate revenue."
On this news, GeneDx's stock fell $4.84 per share, or 6.7%, to close at $67.18 per share on February 5, 2025.
WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. At the time Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.
