Enemy Strikes Bilozerka With Drone, One Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m., Russian troops attacked Bilozerka with a drone. A 32-year-old man was hit by the enemy strike,” the report said.

It is noted that the victim suffered a mine-blast injury. Doctors are examining the man.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were wounde in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes over the past day.

