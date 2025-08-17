Enemy Strikes Bilozerka With Drone, One Wounded
“At approximately 4:30 p.m., Russian troops attacked Bilozerka with a drone. A 32-year-old man was hit by the enemy strike,” the report said.
It is noted that the victim suffered a mine-blast injury. Doctors are examining the man.Read also: Defense Forces strike Russian military convoy on highway in Kursk region
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were wounde in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes over the past day.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
