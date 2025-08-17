Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Strikes Bilozerka With Drone, One Wounded

Enemy Strikes Bilozerka With Drone, One Wounded


2025-08-17 10:08:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m., Russian troops attacked Bilozerka with a drone. A 32-year-old man was hit by the enemy strike,” the report said.

It is noted that the victim suffered a mine-blast injury. Doctors are examining the man.

Read also: Defense Forces strike Russian military convoy on highway in Kursk region

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were wounde in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes over the past day.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

MENAFN17082025000193011044ID1109939555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search