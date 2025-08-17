Egypt Studies Converting Helwan Iron Into Textile Industries Complex

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir has announced that the government is studying the conversion of the Helwan Iron and Steel Company into a major complex for textile industries and supporting industries for ready-made garments, with the aim of attracting foreign investments and boosting local value-added.

Al-Wazir directed ministry officials to strengthen integration across industrial chains and deepen complementary industries for the garments sector, in order to reduce the import bill for production inputs.

The announcement came during his visit to Technotex Factory, part of El-Nile Group, located in the Second Industrial Zone in 15th of May City. The facility, spanning 55,000 sqm, has an annual production capacity of 9.5 million pieces and a local component ratio of 35%. It exports 100% of its output, valued at EGP 3bn annually, to 12 international markets including the United States, Europe, and Turkey. The group currently employs 5,000 workers.

During the visit, Al-Wazir inspected the production halls for shirts, trousers, packaging, the laser section, and the washing unit. He also reviewed the group's 2026 plan presented by factory director Walid Kamal, which targets raising production capacity to 14.7 million pieces annually, increasing the workforce to 8,000 employees, and expanding exports to EGP 4.7bn.

The minister praised the factory's performance and emphasised the competitiveness of Egyptian ready-made garments in global markets. He underscored the sector's importance as a labour-intensive, energy-efficient industry in which Egypt enjoys a strong reputation, stressing that the country has all the ingredients to advance it - from raw material availability and skilled labour to advanced technology and knowledge.