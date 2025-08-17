Egypt To Establish Four New Free Zones To Drive Export Growth
The Sunday meeting followed the approval of the Ministerial Committee for Industrial Development-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir-of GAFI's proposal to establish four new public free zones in 10th of Ramadan, New October, New Borg El Arab, and New Alamein. The move comes as Egypt's existing nine public free zones have reached a 95% occupancy rate.
GAFI CEO Hossam Heiba said production from the new zones will be entirely export-oriented, supporting the ministry's target of $140 billion in exports by 2030. He emphasised that the model prevents competition with local investors in the domestic market, while promoting fair investment, leveraging incentives, and prioritising green transition and environmental compliance.
Heiba added that the four new zones are expected to begin operations by the end of 2026, with GAFI coordinating with the New Urban Communities Authority to accelerate infrastructure development in response to growing demand for industrial investment.
In parallel, GAFI is studying the activation of three additional public free zones, which would raise the total to 16, capitalising on the system's proven role in driving sustainable export growth.
The meeting also resulted in an agreement to form a joint working group with representatives from various industrial sectors to enhance the performance of public free zones and ensure alignment with national export objectives.
