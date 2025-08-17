Egypt Exports 210,000 Tonnes Of Food, Agricultural Products In One Week
The consignments covered nearly 660 categories of food products, including molasses (black honey), vegetables, tubers, fruits, and processed food products.
Vegetable exports reached 30,000 tonnes, led by sweet potatoes (11,000 tonnes), followed by mixed vegetables (5,000 tonnes) and onions (4,000 tonnes), across a total of 45 vegetable varieties. Fruit exports amounted to 26,000 tonnes, with strawberries (8,000 tonnes) topping the list, followed by mangoes (7,000 tonnes) and pomegranates (4,000 tonnes), across 30 varieties.
Egyptian products reached 180 international markets, with Italy, India, the United States, and the United Kingdom among the top importers.
In terms of export hubs, Alexandria Port ranked first with 520 consignments, followed by Safaga Port (510) and Cairo International Airport (437).
To support the sector, the NFSA issued 1,000 health certificates for exports last week under the standardised mechanism adopted earlier this year, ensuring compliance with global safety requirements and strengthening confidence in Egyptian exports.
