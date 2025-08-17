Raya Holding Reports 38.3% Revenue Growth In H1 2025, Reaching EGP 27.78Bn
The company recorded revenues of EGP 27.78bn, up 38.3% from EGP 20.09bn in H1 2024. Gross profit rose by 38.4% year-on-year to EGP 6bn, maintaining a stable gross profit margin of 21.62%. EBITDA increased by 34.9% to EGP 3.20bn, with an EBITDA margin of 11.5%. Net profit before minority interest climbed 27.5% to EGP 972m, compared to EGP 762m last year, while net profit after minority interest surged 36.3% to EGP 892m.
The second quarter (Q2) delivered a particularly strong performance, driving the half-year results. Revenues for Q2 2025 reached EGP 14.9bn, up 54.0% year-on-year and 15.6% higher than Q1 2025. Gross profit rose 52.3% compared to Q2 2024 and 23.4% from the previous quarter, reaching EGP 3.32bn with a margin of 22.3%. EBITDA grew 55.1% year-on-year to EGP 1.81bn, up 29.6% quarter-on-quarter, with an improved margin of 12.1%. Net profit before minority interest came in at EGP 584m, marking increases of 52.1% year-on-year and 50.5% quarter-on-quarter.
Management attributed the strong results to Raya's strategic focus on sector diversification, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth, noting that the company has balanced rapid top-line expansion with resilient profitability.
With Q2 performance providing significant momentum, Raya Holding enters the second half of 2025 in a strong position to build further on its growth trajectory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment