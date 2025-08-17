Raya Holding Reports 38.3% Revenue Growth In H1 2025, Reaching EGP 27.78Bn

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-17 10:07:08
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Raya Holding for Financial Investments, a leading Egyptian investment company with diversified operations across high-growth sectors, announced robust consolidated financial results for the first half (H1) of 2025.

The company recorded revenues of EGP 27.78bn, up 38.3% from EGP 20.09bn in H1 2024. Gross profit rose by 38.4% year-on-year to EGP 6bn, maintaining a stable gross profit margin of 21.62%. EBITDA increased by 34.9% to EGP 3.20bn, with an EBITDA margin of 11.5%. Net profit before minority interest climbed 27.5% to EGP 972m, compared to EGP 762m last year, while net profit after minority interest surged 36.3% to EGP 892m.

The second quarter (Q2) delivered a particularly strong performance, driving the half-year results. Revenues for Q2 2025 reached EGP 14.9bn, up 54.0% year-on-year and 15.6% higher than Q1 2025. Gross profit rose 52.3% compared to Q2 2024 and 23.4% from the previous quarter, reaching EGP 3.32bn with a margin of 22.3%. EBITDA grew 55.1% year-on-year to EGP 1.81bn, up 29.6% quarter-on-quarter, with an improved margin of 12.1%. Net profit before minority interest came in at EGP 584m, marking increases of 52.1% year-on-year and 50.5% quarter-on-quarter.

Management attributed the strong results to Raya's strategic focus on sector diversification, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth, noting that the company has balanced rapid top-line expansion with resilient profitability.

With Q2 performance providing significant momentum, Raya Holding enters the second half of 2025 in a strong position to build further on its growth trajectory.

