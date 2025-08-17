Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Snoonu Introduces 'On-Time Guarantee'

2025-08-17 10:06:25
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Leading homegrown super app Snoonu has introduced its new“On-Time Guarantee” programme, transforming its brand promise of fastest delivery and best customer experience into a clear commitment.
The initiative promises greater peace of mind for users by ensuring every order is delivered with punctuality and care.
In cases where a delivery is delayed beyond the committed time, Snoonu will take proactive steps to acknowledge customers' patience and maintain trust.
The programme comes as Qatar's digital economy experiences rapid growth, with rising expectations for seamless, dependable service.
By combining innovation with attentive customer care, Snoonu continues to highlight the values of quality and consistency that set the local market apart.
Acting Snoonu chief marketing officer Rahma Abid said:“Our mission is not just to deliver products, but to deliver trust and respect for our customers' time. The 'On-Time Guarantee' reflects our promise to stand by our word and uphold the highest standards.”
Founded and grown in Qatar, Snoonu has become a trusted part of everyday life, offering services across restaurants, groceries, retail, and more.
The new programme underscores Snoonu's role as a national tech leader and a key contributor to the country's drive for service excellence.

