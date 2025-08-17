403
QM Relaunches 'Qatar Smiles' Heritage Sites Cleanup Campaign
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) has announced the relaunch of its environmental and awareness programme“Qatar Smiles”, which invites the public to participate in a series of volunteer activities to clean up archaeological and heritage sites across the country.
Registration will open on September 15.
The programme aims to integrate environmental and cultural aspects by engaging citizens, residents, and visitors, in practical initiatives that combine the joy of learning about Qatar's rich history with contributing to its protection by cleaning up heritage sites that are a fundamental component of national identity.
The programme places special emphasis on sustainability.
Waste is collected in recyclable bags, sorted and transported to recycling facilities by the Seaside Collective.
This makes“Qatar Smiles” a dual-impact initiative: environmental on the one hand, and educational and awareness-raising on the other.
The QM emphasises that the“Qatar Smiles” programme reflects its strategy of engaging the local community in heritage protection and promoting a sense of environmental responsibility.
It added that such initiatives are no less important than restoration and conservation efforts.
The programme is led by experts and gives people a direct sense of partnership in protecting national heritage.
The QM is expected to reveal a detailed schedule of activities and locations where the programme will be implemented in the coming period, with registration open for those interested through org/en/calendar/qatar-smiles-cleanups-on-archaeological-and-heritage-sites/
The“Qatar Smiles” initiative has become a bridge connecting the past and the present, giving participants the opportunity to explore the beauty of Qatari heritage on the one hand, and to contribute to shaping a cleaner and more sustainable environmental future on the other.
