Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QM Relaunches 'Qatar Smiles' Heritage Sites Cleanup Campaign

QM Relaunches 'Qatar Smiles' Heritage Sites Cleanup Campaign


2025-08-17 10:06:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) has announced the relaunch of its environmental and awareness programme“Qatar Smiles”, which invites the public to participate in a series of volunteer activities to clean up archaeological and heritage sites across the country.
Registration will open on September 15.
The programme aims to integrate environmental and cultural aspects by engaging citizens, residents, and visitors, in practical initiatives that combine the joy of learning about Qatar's rich history with contributing to its protection by cleaning up heritage sites that are a fundamental component of national identity.
The programme places special emphasis on sustainability.
Waste is collected in recyclable bags, sorted and transported to recycling facilities by the Seaside Collective.
This makes“Qatar Smiles” a dual-impact initiative: environmental on the one hand, and educational and awareness-raising on the other.
The QM emphasises that the“Qatar Smiles” programme reflects its strategy of engaging the local community in heritage protection and promoting a sense of environmental responsibility.
It added that such initiatives are no less important than restoration and conservation efforts.
The programme is led by experts and gives people a direct sense of partnership in protecting national heritage.
The QM is expected to reveal a detailed schedule of activities and locations where the programme will be implemented in the coming period, with registration open for those interested through org/en/calendar/qatar-smiles-cleanups-on-archaeological-and-heritage-sites/
The“Qatar Smiles” initiative has become a bridge connecting the past and the present, giving participants the opportunity to explore the beauty of Qatari heritage on the one hand, and to contribute to shaping a cleaner and more sustainable environmental future on the other.

MENAFN17082025000067011011ID1109939525

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search