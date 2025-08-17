Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Welcomes US-Russia Summit In Alaska

2025-08-17 10:06:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has embraced the summit held in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing its hope that current diplomatic efforts will lead to a comprehensive and sustainable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
A Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement on Sunday reiterated Qatar's position in calling for a resolution to the crisis through peaceful means, stemming from its firm belief that dialogue remains the optimal way to address regional and international crises and conflicts.
The ministry affirmed Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace and enhancing co-operation among nations in a way that ensures global security and stability.
The General Secretariat of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) also welcomed the Trump-Putin meeting.
GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi praised the constructive atmosphere of the Alaska summit, saying it demonstrated that disputes and crises can be resolved through co-operation, dialogue, and peaceful solutions.
He reaffirmed the GCC's consistent position in support of peaceful dialogue as the best path to addressing regional and international issues and promoting global peace and security, and reiterated support for international efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

