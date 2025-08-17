403
Tens Of Thousands Of Israelis Protest For End To Gaza War
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tens of thousands of Israelis took to Tel Aviv's streets Sunday to call for an end to the war in Gaza.
"We're here to make it very clear to the Israeli government that this is probably the last minute we have to save the hostages that are being held in the Hamas tunnels for almost 700 days," Ofir Penso, a 50-year-old Arabic teacher, told AFP.
Demonstrations have been held regularly through most of the 22 months of war, but yesterday's protests appeared to be one of the largest yet.
The renewed energy of the movement came with the government deciding just over a week ago to seize Gaza City and nearby camps in a new offensive.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to conquer the most populated swathes of the Gaza Strip has triggered an international backlash while aid agencies and UN experts have warned of unfolding famine in the territory.
Snaking along downtown streets, shadowed by glass towers, the crowd converged on Tel Aviv's Hostage Square - the focal point of movement.
"The Israeli government has never offered a genuine initiative for a comprehensive agreement and an end to the war," Einav Tzangauker, whose son Matan is being held captive in Gaza, told the crowd.
"We demand a comprehensive and achievable agreement and an end to the war. We demand what is rightfully ours - our children." The war has also touched on other frustrations for many who took to the streets.
"The whole country is fighting with each other, our image around the world has completely changed, worse than it ever was, and enough is enough," Nick, a 31-year-old tech worker, told AFP, asking not to use his last name.
Others worried about the fate of their own children enlisted in the Israeli military who had been sent to Gaza and feared that they might soon be recalled to fight.
"We are hoping and praying that our government will hear us and listen to us," said Ella Kaufman from Kadima Zoran, who has two sons serving as officers in the Israeli army. "I'm also a concerned mother."
