Iran's Crude Output Slips In July 2025, OPEC Data Shows


2025-08-17 10:06:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Iran produced 3.245 million barrels of crude oil per day in July 2025, according to OPEC's latest data, Trend reports.

This represents a modest decline of 12,000 b/d from June's output of 3.257 million b/d and a drop of 79,000 b/d compared to 3.324 million b/d in May.

For comparison, Iran's average daily crude production was 3.290 million b/d in the fourth quarter of 2024, rising to 3.307 million b/d in the first quarter of 2025 before edging down slightly to 3.306 million b/d in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, total crude oil production among countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) averaged 41.94 million b/d in July 2025, up by 335,000 b/d month-on-month.

