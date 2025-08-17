Iran's Crude Output Slips In July 2025, OPEC Data Shows
This represents a modest decline of 12,000 b/d from June's output of 3.257 million b/d and a drop of 79,000 b/d compared to 3.324 million b/d in May.
For comparison, Iran's average daily crude production was 3.290 million b/d in the fourth quarter of 2024, rising to 3.307 million b/d in the first quarter of 2025 before edging down slightly to 3.306 million b/d in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, total crude oil production among countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) averaged 41.94 million b/d in July 2025, up by 335,000 b/d month-on-month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment