School Holiday: Schools In These Cities To Remain Closed Today, August 18
In Jammu and Kashmir, a recent cloudburst triggered flash floods in several areas, prompting the closure of all government and private schools in the Union Territory (UT) on Monday, August 18.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the region for the next two days – August 18 and 19.
However, Jammu is not the only city where August 18 is a school holiday.
Schools will remain closed in several areas of Karnataka due to IMD's red alert for heavy rain in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.
Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj on Sunday declared a holiday for anganwadis, primary schools, and high schools in six taluks for Monday, in view of heavy rains.
The holiday applies to schools in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks, and those located in Avathi, Jagara, Vastare, Alduru, and Khandya hoblis of Chikkamagaluru taluk.
Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has also announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Monday.
Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari has announced a holiday for anganwadis, and primary and high schools in Sakaleshpur and Belur taluks, and those in K. Hoskote hobli of Alur taluk.Thrissur, Kerala
The Thrissur District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on August 18 as heavy rains persist.
The order, issued as a precautionary measure, applies to all institutions, including CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres.
The holiday applies to school-level exams. The date of the Onam exam to be held tomorrow will be announced later.
