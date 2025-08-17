How Grassroots Governance Fuels Development Of One Of China's Top 100 Districts
BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of experts and scholars in fields of economic development and social governance recently gathered in Beijing to explore how Yuhang District in Hangzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province advanced common prosperity through grassroots democratic consultation piloted in Xiaogucheng Village over 20 years, and try to drew inspiration from its success.
Over the past two decades, Xiaogucheng Village has evolved from "village affairs decided by collective discussion" to a model of "public matters resolved by public deliberation", refining its approach through continuous practice.
The Xiaogucheng Village Party Committee has consistently championed democratic consultation, tackling issues from livability improvements to village development. This increasingly clearer development path has spurred social harmony and stability, rapid economic development, rising living standards, and enhanced urban and rural environment. In 2024, the village's collective income reached 12.18 million yuan, with per capita disposable income hitting 58,414 yuan, representing a 38-fold and 9.16-fold increase, respectively, compared to 2005.
"The principle of 'public matters resolved by public deliberation' is deeply rooted and flourishing in Yuhang," noted a district official. For 20 years, Yuhang District has honed its "village matters decided by collective discussion" approach, fostering a new pattern of grassroots governance featuring co-creation, joint management, and shared benefits. This foundation has become a driving force for high-quality regional economic development.
In 2024, Yuhang District's GDP grew six percent year on year to 335.567 billion yuan, retaining its position as Zhejiang's largest economy by output and leading Hangzhou in growth rate. Rural per capita disposable income rose 6.2 percent year on year to exceed 58,000 yuan, marking the district's eighth consecutive year at the top of Hangzhou's comprehensive evaluations.
From Xiaogucheng Village's local success to Yuhang's district-wide achievements, the "public matters resolved by public deliberation" model has demonstrated the dynamic power of grassroots democratic practices with Chinese characteristics in fueling high-quality social and economic development.
