Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market Set For $36.5 Billion Expansion By 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reportThe outdoor power equipment market is expected to grow from USD 31.0 billion in 2024 to USD 36.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing homeowner interest in gardening, alongside a growing demand for landscaping services, and the rising popularity of battery-powered outdoor equipment for lawn maintenance and gardening tasks, are significant factors driving the outdoor power equipment market. In addition, the development of intelligent and interconnected outdoor power equipment, along with the rising trend of choosing rental services for such equipment, generates opportunities for market growth.

Major Key Players in the Outdoor Power Equipment Industry:



Husqvarna Group (Sweden),

The Toro Company (US),

Deere & Company (US),

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US),

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG (STIHL) (Germany),

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), Hondo Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Segmentation:

The Commercial segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the Outdoor Power Equipment industry over the forecast period.

Commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to heightened demand across sectors such as landscaping, construction, and agriculture. Businesses are placing greater emphasis on enhancing efficiency and productivity, leading to increased adoption of advanced outdoor equipment for various maintenance and operational tasks. Moreover, global urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development projects are driving this upward trend. As a result, commercial entities are increasingly investing in high-performance equipment to meet evolving project demands, contributing to the projected growth of this segment.

The electric-powered equipment segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the outdoor power equipment industry over the forecast period.

Electric-powered equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) practices among residential consumers, propelled by advancements in battery technology and a rising interest in gardening activities. Furthermore, the expansion of the electric-powered equipment sector is fueled by ongoing innovations in battery technology, which enhance performance and cater to the evolving needs of both professional and residential users. Additionally, there is a notable shift towards cordless equipment, indicating a broader acceptance of electric-powered solutions in the market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the outdoor power equipment industry over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This surge is driven by several key factors, including rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across emerging economies such as China and India. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes and a growing middle class in the region are boosting demand for outdoor power tools for both residential and commercial applications.

Attractive Opportunities in the outdoor power equipment market



Rising interest in gardening activities and increasing demand for landscaping services and increasing use of battery-powered outdoor power equipment for lawn maintenance are acting as major drivers for the outdoor power equipment market.

By Equipment Type, Lawn Mowers segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024.

By Application, Residential/DIY segment is expected to lead the outdoor power equipment market during forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR owing to the rising income levels and increasing investment in gardening equipment collectively contribute to the growth of outdoor power equipment market.

