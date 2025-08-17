Bazargan Global LLP Announces Entry Into International Export Market
Bazargan GlobalLLP gains global attention as it streamlines export operations from Pakistan to the world, focusing on premium denim, apparel practices.KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bazargan Global LLP , a newly registered Limited Liability Partnership in Pakistan, has announced its entry into the international export sector. Co-founded by Huzaifa Raza Hasan and Muhammad Ahsan Zaib, the firm is focused on the export of garments and denim jeans, with emphasis on ethical sourcing, transparent operations, and long-term business partnerships.
“Our mission is to be the silent force behind global brands,” said Huzaifa Raza Hasan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bazargan Global LLP.“The company aims to deliver not only products but also reliability and consistency.”
Global Reach Built on Local Expertise
Headquartered in Karachi, Bazargan Global LLP collaborates with local manufacturers and certified production facilities to meet international standards of stitching, fabric quality, and finishing. Current product categories include:
Custom-designed denim jeans
Men's and women's casual wear
Bulk garment orders for retail chains and importers
Registered and Compliant
The company is officially registered with Pakistan's Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) as a Limited Liability Partnership, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Its export operations follow documented processes, verified shipping procedures, and structured quality control systems designed to meet buyer expectations.
“What distinguishes our approach is a focus on clear communication and operational transparency,” added Co-Founder Muhammad Ahsan Zaib.
Future Expansion
While garments remain the core export line, Bazargan Global LLP is exploring expansion into additional categories such as leather accessories, towels, and home textiles. These initiatives are being evaluated in line with global demand and strategic partnerships.
Legal Disclaimer:
