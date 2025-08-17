Iran Augments Lending For Domestic Industrial And Mining Sectors
The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Iran shows that banks issued 7.48 quadrillion rials (about $13 billion) in loans to these sectors, up from 5.2 quadrillion rials (about $9.03 billion) a year earlier.
Out of the aggregate, approximately 6.88 quadrillion rials (equivalent to $11.9 billion) were designated for operational liquidity. Financing amounting to 375 trillion rials ($651 million) facilitated the inception of novel ventures, whereas 180 trillion rials ($313 million) were allocated for sectoral enhancement.
Additionally, 29 trillion rials ($50.5 million) went to self-employment, 19.4 trillion rials ($33.8 million) to personal vehicle purchases, 1.45 trillion rials ($2.51 million) to home purchases, and 513 billion rials ($891,000) for renovations.
Overall, Iranian banks and financial institutions issued 17.7 quadrillion rials ($30.4 billion) in loans across various sectors during the four-month period, marking a 33.5 percent year-on-year increase.
---
Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment