Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
MANAMA -- Vice Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Air Vice Marshal Staff Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defense Force Lt-Gen. Staff Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi to discuss ways of strengthening defense cooperation.
CAIRO -- Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa praised Egypt's "firm" stance in support of the Palestinian people, affirming that this position was decisive in preventing the displacement of Palestinians from their land.
KUALA LUMPUR -- At least 29 people were injured when a 5.98 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's central island of Sulawesi, the national disaster mitigation agency said. (end) mb
