Opinion: Cease Fire Now To Save Lives, Restore Peace In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, Aug 18 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israeli regime's Security Cabinet recently approved a plan to take over Gaza City, a move that has triggered widespread condemnation at home and abroad.

At a time when the Zionist regime is escalating its military operations in Gaza, and worsening an already dire humanitarian catastrophe, the calls for peace are growing louder worldwide, as more Western countries have announced their intention to recognise the State of Palestine.

The Gaza conflicts have dragged on for over 22 months, killing more than 61,000 civilians, mostly women and children, and inflicting unprecedented human suffering. The international community has repeatedly urged an immediate ceasefire, but Zionist Israel has ignored relevant UN Security Council resolutions and global appeals, pressing ahead with its plan to take over northern Gaza.

The move has triggered a strong pushback on multiple fronts.

It drew swift condemnation by 23 Arab and Islamic countries, which jointly denounced the Israeli regime for flagrantly violating international law and seeking to entrench the illegal occupation and impose a fait accompli on the ground by force.

Ahead of an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Britain, France, Denmark, Greece, and Slovenia, issued a joint statement urging Israel to revoke the plan.

Meanwhile, in Israel itself, tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv, to demand an end to the conflict.

Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an integral part of the Palestinian territory. Any action that seeks to alter its demographic and territorial structure must be met with utmost rejection.

Military means is not the way out. An immediate ceasefire is the only correct path to saving lives and securing the release of hostages. The Israeli regime should heed both international and domestic voices, stop escalating tensions, and halt military operations in Gaza. The countries with significant influence over the parties must uphold a just and responsible stance, and take concrete steps to push forward a ceasefire.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached shocking proportions. In July alone, nearly 12,000 children under the age of five were identified as suffering from acute malnutrition, the highest monthly figure on record.

What is even more appalling is that, over 1,600 people have been murdered, and nearly 12,000 injured, while trying to collect food from distribution sites since May 27. Weaponising humanitarian supplies and imposing collective punishment on civilians, gravely violate international humanitarian law and affront the conscience of humanity.

At the root of the conflict lies the fact that the Palestinian people have not realised their legitimate national right, to establish an independent state. The two-state solution remains the only viable path to resolving the Palestinian question, and achieving peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.

The recent announcements by France, Britain, Canada, and Australia, to recognise the State of Palestine reflect the shared will of the international community, to seek a just solution and revive the two-state solution. Any unilateral actions that undermine or obstruct the two-state solution are a betrayal of both history and reality. The global community should intensify efforts to advance the political process towards the two-state solution and jointly oppose any moves that erode its foundation.

However complex the situation, the direction towards peace must not be lost; however great the obstacles, the principle of justice must not be abandoned. The world must work together to end dangerous actions, rid the Gaza sky of Israeli shelling, and give both Palestinians and Israelis a homeland of peace and security. This is the shared responsibility of the international community and a moral duty of all humankind.– NNN-XINHUA