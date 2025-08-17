Restoration Agency Prepares Water Pipeline Projects For Residents In Southern Communities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on television by Serhiy Sukhomlyn, head of the Agency, according to Ukrinform.

“Many communities still lack access to clean water, especially in Mykolaiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, and southern Odesa region,” Sukhomlyn said.“We've already completed a feasibility study for new water pipelines to serve around 200,000 people.”

He noted that part of the funding could come from savings on the Mykolaiv water pipeline project. Initially estimated at UAH 8.7 billion, the project received UAH 8 billion from the state budget, but the final cost came in at UAH 6.3 billion.

Sukhomlyn added that the new water supply projects are smaller in scale than the Mykolaiv pipeline.

As reported, construction of the Mykolaiv water pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of August. Since July 30, it has been gradually filled with water, and most preparatory and commissioning work is already finished.

